1 hour ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that all Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country are to resume academic activities on January 5.

In a press release signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Service’s PR Unit, Thursday, she explained that this is to “enable the final year students to have ample time to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

She added “Form 1 and Green Track, as well as Form 1 Gold Track students will also re-open on January 5 to complete their first semester.”

The Service expects students to return over the weekend to ensure that full academic work resumes on Monday, January 6.

“Form 2 Gold Track will resume on March 1. It is expected that the Form 2 Gold students will have a full session to continue and finish part of their 1st Semester and also continue through to end the 2nd Semester for the 2019/20 academic year,” it said.

Management of GES assured the public that the academic has been planned to ensure that each cohort of students receives the mandatory eight months of schooling and 1,134 hours by the end of the academic year.

Below is the 2019/20 academic calendar for SHS.