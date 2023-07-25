4 hours ago

Finance and Economic Policy Analyst and Entrepreneur Senyo Hosi has resigned as Convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum.

In a statement signed and issued in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Hosi said that despite the collective efforts made by the forum over the past few months, he will be unable to commit the time and resources required to effectively serve.

“I therefore wish to humbly wish to serve notice of my resignation as convener and member effective 31st July 2023,” he added.

Mr. Hosi said that the forum and stakeholders collectively improved the economic terms for the forum’s membership who wished to subscribe to the DDEP by reducing their economic loss from 50% to levels ranging from 19% to 33% in the revised offers.

“We have also secured billions of payments to those who opted not to participate and protect 100% oftheir investments at par yields.”

He therefore thanked the media, government officials, and the IBF and IBHAG general membership for their support.

Click here to read the full statement from Senyo Hosi

Source: citifmonline