Serbian side Novi Pazar unveiled new signings Ibrahim Mustafa and Tjerno Tuba,players who will play for the club until the end of the season.

Mustafa arrived on a six-month loan from Crvena Zvezda and has already played for Pazar in the defeat to Metalac in Gornji Milanovac (0: 1).

The Ghanaian winger, who is also adept at playing as a central striker, finished his youth internship in Crvena zvezda, and he continued his career in Cajetina's Zlatibor and Radnički from Sremska Mitrovica.

Senegalese Tube (23) came with the status as a free player and will play in Serbia for the first time.

Tube previously played for the second team of Spartak Moscow in Europe, and then for the French Po.

Novi Pazar will play Kolubara from Lazarevac on Saturday, in the 23rd round game of the Serbian Super League.