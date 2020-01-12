3 hours ago

Italian Seria B side Trapani have made a move to seek the services of Ghanaian youngster Bright Gyamfi on loan from Benevento.

The full-back this year has found little room with the Witches and to re-launch it could accept the transfer to the grenata.

Ghanaian Bright Gyamfi is the new name for Trapani. 23-year-old full back, one meter and 78 centimeters, he plays in Benevento, but, at the moment, he has been closed since May, one of the best players in the entire cadet championship in terms of average score.

The right-back joined Benevento Calcio from Inter Milan youth academy on an initial loan deal in 2017 before making it permanent after helping the Witches win promotion to the Italian Serie A.

The 23-year-old has, however, found it difficult to break into the side's first team, making two appearances in the ongoing Serie B campaign.

According to reports in Italy, Trapani are hoping to rescue the youngster from his misery by snapping him up on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Trapani are languishing in 19th place with 15 points - having shipped in staggering 36 goals in 19 games.

Gyamfi is yet to earn a call-up to play for Ghana.