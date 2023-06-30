2 hours ago

A 40-year-old serial caller, Joseph Amoah known popularly as Bashy has opened up on his arrest ordeal after praying on live radio for a by-election to occur in the Odotobri Constituency.

The Amansie Central District Police Command arrested Bashy after a report was lodged by Member of Parliament for the Odotobri Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Bashy had on Dompeace Radio urged the constituents to pray to God because the area is in dire need of development and that could only happen if there is a by-election.

He was subsequently picked by the police and later released and asked to report to at a specific date.

In an interview after his release, he explained that his motive was never to wish death on the MP.

“I will never threaten to kill the Member of Parliament for Odotobri Constituency so I wonder why he (MP for Odotobri) told police to arrest me.

“If by-elections will bring development to Odotobri Constituency, then I believe that Odotobri Constituency needs it because the lack of development in the constituency has affected the youth of the constituency.

"After the police granted me bail, they said I should report myself on Tuesday because MP went to Accra immediately the police arrested me and he will come back on Tuesday,” he revealed.

The Programs Manager for Dompeace Radio, Ebenezer Boakye, speaking on AMBASSADOR TV explained the circumstances under which the man was arrested.

“The Member of Parliament for Odotobri Constituency Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi ordered for the arrest of Bashy after he made a comment on radio that Odotobri Constituency needs a by-election for development”

“I went to the police station when I heard the news and I was told that the MP Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi has accused Bashy of threatening to kill him on Dompeace Radio Morning Show to pave the way for a by-election which wasn’t true” Ebenezer Boakye told Osei Kwadwo.

“I was ordered by the police to provide the audio of the comment made by Bashy so as a Programs Manager for Dompeace Radio, I have given the police the audio recording. Ambassador, I’m part of the Morning Show production team and we all know the ethics of journalism so my host will never allow someone to threaten the MP or anyone on live radio” he explained.

