1 hour ago

Former Eastern Regional Minister Seth Acheampong has criticised the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, for blaming the delayed salaries of newly recruited nurses, teachers, and junior doctors on the previous administration.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Mr. Acheampong described Dr. Pelpuo’s comments as “unfortunate” and “misguided,” insisting that public sector recruitment follows strict financial and administrative procedures that prevent arbitrary hiring.

Dr. Pelpuo had earlier attributed the delays to what he called “poor recruitment practices and fiscal indiscipline” under the former Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration.

Responding to these claims, Mr. Acheampong said it was misleading for an experienced minister to make such remarks without acknowledging the legal and bureaucratic frameworks governing public sector employment.

“Sometimes I listen to some of these statements, and I ask myself why someone with so much experience would say this. You can only recruit into the public service when there are vacancies — people must have retired or new desks created,” he said.

He further explained that no recruitment can take place without financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance, which ensures that all appointments are fiscally sustainable.

“Before any recruitment is sanctioned, the Finance Ministry must give clearance. Those who were recruited under the previous government all went through that process. The ministry determines when recruitment begins and ensures the necessary funds are available,” he stated.

Mr. Acheampong argued that the current salary delays cannot be blamed on the previous government, as the verification and validation stages in the payroll process often take time to complete.

“Why is it that a government that’s only been in office for nine months is already shifting blame? The truth is that these delays occur because proper validation and transparency procedures must be followed,” he added.

He urged the Employment Minister to focus on resolving the salary challenges rather than engaging in “political blame games,” stressing that public sector workers deserve efficiency and accountability, not excuses.