1 hour ago

Seth Kwadwo has enjoyed a remarkable debut season with Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League, drawing interest from top clubs such as Asante Kotoko and newly-promoted side Nations FC.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Bechem United from Asokwa Deportivo before the start of the season and has made a significant impact since his arrival.

In his debut campaign, Kwadwo made 32 appearances across all competitions, with 30 of them coming in the league.

He showcased his skills and versatility by providing eight assists and earning five Man of the Match accolades, which made him a favorite among the fans at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Being a native of Kumasi, Asante Kotoko sees the hometown factor as an advantage in their pursuit of the talented midfielder. However, they are well aware of the challenge they face in convincing Bechem United to part ways with him.

Meanwhile, Nations FC has also expressed serious interest in Kwadwo.

It is believed that their interest stems from a recommendation by his former boss, Kasim Ocansey Mingle, who reportedly agreed to join the Abrankese-based side.

Kwadwo's stellar performances have not gone unnoticed at the national level.

He earned a place in the Black Meteors squad for the final round of qualifiers against Algeria and will hope for further national team call-ups in the future.

As the transfer market approaches, the battle for Seth Kwadwo's signature is likely to intensify, with both Asante Kotoko and Nations FC vying for his services.

It remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the talented midfielder for the upcoming season.