Seth Kwaku Osei, the Ghanaian forward, played a key role in helping Baladiyat El Mahalla SC secure promotion to the Egyptian Premier League.

In a decisive match against Dekernes SC at the Dikernis Stadium, El Mahalla emerged victorious with a commanding 4-0 win.

Finishing as the winners of the Egyptian Second Division Group C, El Mahalla accumulated an impressive total of 58 points from 30 games throughout the 2022/23 season.

They showcased their attacking prowess by scoring 46 goals, earning them the promotion to the top tier of Egyptian football.

El Mahalla now joins ZED FC and El Gounah FC, who topped Group A and B respectively, in securing promotion to the Egyptian Premier League for the upcoming season.

Seth Kwaku Osei joined El Mahalla after departing from Ghanaian lower-tier side Ashanti Gold SC, following their relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

During his time at El Mahalla, Osei made 22 appearances, contributing six goals and providing five assists, playing a significant role in the team's success during the campaign.