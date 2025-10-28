2 hours ago

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has established a seven-member independent committee to investigate the construction incident that occurred on Tuesday at “The Address” project site in Roman Ridge, Accra.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr. Michael Mensah, said the decision followed an emergency meeting with key stakeholders after the incident.

“We have set up a seven-member independent investigative committee made up of experts from the Engineering Council, Architects Registration Council, NADMO, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly,” he said.

According to Dr. Mensah, the committee’s mandate is to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to identify the root cause of the failure and make recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

The Assembly clarified that the event, which took place around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28, did not involve a total building collapse, as initially reported. Instead, a portion of a first-floor podium slab under construction gave way during concrete casting.

A total of 14 workers sustained injuries and were taken to the 37 Military Hospital and Ridge Hospital for treatment. Twelve have since been discharged, while two remain in stable condition.

The project, owned by Devtraco Plus Limited, has been confirmed by the Assembly to have a valid building permit.

“We want to assure the public that the site owners, Devtraco Limited, have a building permit. However, all work remains suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” the MCE said.

Dr. Mensah noted that the committee is expected to complete its work within two weeks, after which its findings will be made public.

“The final report will guide stronger enforcement and compliance mechanisms across the municipality,” the MCE said.

Authorities have urged the public and media to rely on official updates for accurate information as the Assembly works to ensure safety and accountability in the built environment.