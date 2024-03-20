33 minutes ago

Seven additional players have joined the Black Stars camp in Marrakech, boosting the squad's numbers to twenty-three ahead of their upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, and Francis Abu arrived on Tuesday evening and will begin training with the team on Wednesday.

Their inclusion adds depth to the squad as they prepare for the upcoming matches.

Head coach Otto Addo aims to use these friendlies as an opportunity to assess his team's readiness for future challenges, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June.

The Black Stars officially opened camp on Monday, March 18, and commenced training on Tuesday morning before the new arrivals joined them for an evening session.

These seven players join the previously assembled squad, which includes Tariq Lamptey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Frederick Asare.

With a blend of experienced players and fresh talent, the Black Stars are gearing up for an intense series of matches as they strive for success on the international stage.