39 minutes ago

Seven players from the junior female national teams have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) days after the team underwent COVID-19 tests.

Tests were conducted on all players and officials of the two teams with three players from the Black Maiden team testing positive while four players from the Black

The Black Princesses and the Black Maidens have been camping and training ahead of their various assignment.

"It will be shocking to ask the players to go home after identifying some of them have contracted the coronavirus and treating them, because of the postponement of the game amidst the coronavirus pandemic and to recall them, that will not be prudent, they shall continue to be in camp and have frequent tests until a new date is fixed", Ghana FA Spokesperson Henry Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

the seven players who have contracted the disease must now be taken to a hospital in Cape Coast to start treatment to avoid it getting serious and complicating their health.

CAF has postponed the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic thus the Black Princesses preparations have been put on hold until a new date for the qualifier is announced.