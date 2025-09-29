5 hours ago

Tragedy struck the Bantama Constituency on Saturday, September 27, when a seven-year-old boy, identified only as Kwame, was swept away by floodwaters at Abrepo Bronikrom in the Ashanti Region.

Kwame had reportedly been playing in the rain with two friends when one of their slippers was carried into a roadside gutter. In an attempt to retrieve it, he slipped and was overwhelmed by the powerful current.

Eyewitnesses say the other children shouted for help and tried to pull him out, but the raging water quickly swept him out of sight.

Residents immediately launched a search party, combing the area into the night. By Sunday morning, however, their efforts had yet to yield results.

Community member Kojo Mensah described the atmosphere as one of grief and fear. “We’ve searched several times. A fetish priest was even consulted and rituals performed, but he hasn’t been found. This has never happened here before, and we are all terrified,” he said.

As of Sunday, no official rescue response had been mounted by the police or emergency services, leaving residents to continue the desperate search on their own.