Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have confirmed returning several players of their first team squad have tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes after mandatory test were conducted as the team gears up for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League opener.

Elmina Sharks are due to play their first league game against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium but with the seeming spike in coronavirus cases of the players it remains unclear whether the game will go ahead as planned.

The club made this known in a tweet on their official website:

"We can confirm that some of our players have tested positive for COVID 19. They have since been isolated & responding to treatment. We wish them well & look forward to them joining us stronger."

Last night the Ghana Football Association called off the league opener between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars after several Hearts of Oka players and officials tested positive for coronavirus.har

