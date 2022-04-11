6 hours ago

Dozens of motor riders in the Ashanti Region have been arrested by the Ashanti Regional police command for violating various traffic regulations.

This was after police launched an operation on Monday morning to clamp down on reckless riding within the region.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo noted that the data available to them shows that many road crashes are caused by motor riders and as a result, embarking on strict enforcement exercises will help curb that.

He said the police will continue conducting such exercises to ensure that persons found culpable are accordingly prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We are here to particularly arrest riders who ride past traffic lights when they turn red, and also those who ride without helmets.”

“It is an exercise that we will be able to sustain,” he assured further.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo added that this was a pilot programme that will be expanded.

“We have other programmes that will be rolled out and this is just one of them, so subsequently, I am sure we will extend this operation to other motorists.”

Source: citifmonline