2 hours ago

Armed men reportedly attacked several vehicles and robbed passengers of their belongings on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred along the Wenchi-Sunyani Highway in the Bono region.

Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), was caught up in the harrowing incident.

Reports suggest that Miss Boadu was traveling with some NCCE staff and a UTV regional correspondent, William Arthur.

The team was returning from a parliamentary dialogue in the Banda constituency ahead of the December 7 election around 8:20 p.m.

Though unhurt, the team was traumatized by the experience.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the robbers, numbering seven, were armed with suspected AK-47 rifles and fired warning shots into the air, creating panic among travelers.

The operation lasted over 40 minutes as the suspects robbed passengers of money, phones, and other valuables.

In a related incident, a gang on November 26, 2024, ambushed the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, and his entourage.

Victims of the latest robbery have filed a complaint at the Wenchi police station, sparking fresh concerns about safety along the region’s highways.

Police have yet to heighten security measures to prevent further incidents on the highways in the Bono region, which has become notorious for armed robberies.