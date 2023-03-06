3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) office at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region has been gutted by fire.

Several property have been lost to the inferno which started at about 1 am on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The Dormaa West Constituency Secretary, Ernest Amankwa, said they currently have no office for their operations as they have lost everything to the fire but they are unable to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He said they are looking forward to the District Assembly and the Regional office to extend help to them.

Some adjoining houses were also affected by the house.

Speaking to Adom News, some tenants said they have lost almost everything to the fire.

They, however, stated that they suspect frequent power outages in the area might have triggered the fire.

Currently, there are no fire service personnel working in the District and a distress call was, therefore, placed to Dormaa Central who also said their fire tender was faulty.

The residents are, therefore, calling on the relevant authorities to help the District to get fire service personnel and equipment to fight fire in the area.

The NADMO Director, Balla Mohammed, disclosed property worth GHS 200,000 have been lost to the fire.