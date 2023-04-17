4 hours ago

Several students have reportedly been trapped in an STC bus after an accident on the Accra-Kasoa Road, close to the Gomoa Buduatta junction.

According to a news report by UTV, the STC bus, which had several students traveling to Cape Coast, somersaulted after it crashed into a speeding tipper truck that was heading to Kasoa from Winneba.

The UTV reporter, Jacob Kubi, who was speaking from the scene of the accident, indicated that even though some of the students had already been rescued by members of the community, a lot of them were still trapped.

The report also showed the scene of the accident, where both the STC bus and truck could be seen lying on the side of the road.

A lot of people could also be seen around the STC, including personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The reporter also indicated that the students were heading to different schools in Cape Coast.

The extent of injuries sustained by the students has not been indicated yet.

