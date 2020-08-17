24 minutes ago

Fiorentina's midfielder Alfred Duncan in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, 22 February 2020ANSA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI

Alfred Duncan is a player in demand as Sevilla want o snatch him up from under the noses of on loan club Fiorentina.

According to footbolistos, Sevilla are keen to sign the Ghanaian midfielder in the current transfer window.

La Viola signed the defensive midfielder in January on loan from Sasuolo with an option to make the deal permanent for 15 million euros.

With his loan deal ended, Fiorentina are expected to exercise that option by paying the full 15 million transfer fee to his parent club.

Per the reports, Sevilla are keen to snap up the Ghanaian player and will do all they can to pip La Viola who have an option to buy the player.

Monchi and his Sevilla side are willing and ready to outbid Fiorentina by paying 18 million euros for the central midfielder but the player will have the final say in all this transfer tango.