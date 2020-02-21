1 hour ago

The University of Ghana (UG) branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has said it has received the news of the suspension of Prof Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Butakor with mixed feelings.

According to the Association, while it does not condone the acts alleged to have been committed by its members, the fact-finding committee constituted by the University to investigate the matter could not establish any case of sex for grades, making the subsequent suspension without pay harsh.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Butakor were handed six and four months suspension without pay respectively, effect January 1, 2020, by UG for their alleged roles in a sex-for-grades scandal that was made into a documentary by the BBC.

“In addition, Prof Gyampo and Dr Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana.

“They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before the resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo annual assessment for a period of 5 years,” a statement from the University of Ghana said.

But in its press release on the development signed by President of the Association, Dr Samuel Nkumbaan, the group asked the University to “find a fair balance between its desire to protect its name and image on one hand, and the welfare of members of the University who make up the University on the other hand.”

They argued that the “University in its public and official communication on the matter has been deficient in communicating the actual finding of the fact-finding committee”, a situation that does more harm to the name of the University and the UTAG members involved.

