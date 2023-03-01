1 hour ago

Communications Director of Aduana Stars Evans Oppong has taken a swipe at the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Seydou Zerbo.

This comes after the Kotoko gaffer accused Aduana Stars of fixing matches and also putting pressure on referees for favourable results during home matches.

Asante Kotoko whose away form has been patchy this season was dumped out of the MTN FA Cup game by a lone goal from former Kotoko player Sam Adams at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa.

Adams converted from the spot in the 57th minute after an apparent foul from a Kotoko defender in the box.

An animated Syedou Zerbo accused the referee of winning the game for Aduana Stars as he bowed to pressure from the home fans at halftime.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Evans Oppong accused the 59-year-old Burkinabe of being a sore loser.

“He is a sign of a loser and a bad loser. Zerbo should know we have been struggling more at home, we have picked most of our points away. We played stalemate against Samartex, Accra Lions and even when we shared spoils with his team he was singing praises”

“He is failing and does not know what to do at the moment, he should just accept that we are on form than his team. Kotoko is big and I will advise the leadership of the club to call him to order because he is disgracing the club. All the matches he struggled to win; we beat them, so what is his basis of match-fixing”

Pressure is mounting on Seydou Zerbo as the reds have been eliminated from the FA Cup while they are currently second on the league table five points adrift of first-placed Aduana Stars.