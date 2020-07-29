1 hour ago

Shafiu Mumuni has left Ghana Premier League side Obuasi Ashantigold after the expiration of his contract.

This was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Emmanuel Frimpong who says that the player was deemed surplus to requirement by his coach Roberto Landi.

“Shafiu [Mumuni] is not in our plans. The head coach claimed Shafiu is not needed in the team [[AshantiGold] because we have signed his replacement. His contract has ended”, Frimpong told Kumasi-based radio station Fox FM.

"Apparently he has gotten a couple of contract in Romania so he is going to deal with that one so as at now he is not part of us"

"We were just waiting for him to come for his cheque and everything to come and sign but he is not here currently" he added.

The prolific striker was captain of the team before his contract expired with the miners last month with both parties failing to renew the contract.

Shafiu Mumuni was also the club's top scorer in the CAF Confederations cup and has been banging in goals for the miners the past seasons.

He was captain of the Black Stars B when they won the WAFU Nations Cup Zone B tournament last year in Senegal emerging as the top scorer of the tournament with four goals.

The potent striker underwent trials in Romania with CFR Cluj but remains unclear the outcome of the trials but back home the striker has been heavily linked with a move to Asante Kotoko.