District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) of Shama District Assembly in the Western Region, Hon Joseph Amoah, has advised the citizenry against being complacent in the country’s battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

“…the high number of COVID-19 patient recoveries across the country should not make us lose our guard or be complement, but rather drive us collectively to win the war against this infectious virus,” he cautioned.

Hon Amoah gave the advice when he declared open the phase two of the ministry of local government and rural development (MLGRD) markets, lorry parks and public spaces disinfection, fumigation and cleaning exercise at the Shama District Assembly office in Shama, Western Region.

The exercise, which covered all the markets and public spaces in the Western Region, was done by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

According to the Shama DCE, the citizenry must be “serious” with the COVID-19 preventive measures directed by the President and the health professionals.

“…if we follow the protocols outlined by our health experts, the war against COVID-19 would eventually be won,” he averred.

In this regard, he charged Zoomlion to do a “very good job."

“And to ensure that that is done environmental health professionals within the district have been asked to monitor the exercise and report back,” he revealed.

Hon Amoah said the “prudent” measures put in place by President Akufo-Addo had -- to a very large extent – helped to contain the spread of this malignant virus across the country.

cases,” he said.

He buttressed this point by indicating that as of Saturday, August 1, 2020, about 32,000 COVID-19 patients nationwide have recovered and have been discharged, leaving 3,223 active cases.

“In the Western Region, we have recorded 3,223 COVID-19 cases out of which 6 have sadly succumbed to the disease with 2,544 persons being discharged, leaving active cases of 83.,” he said.

“For Shama district, we have 83 positive COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries and 5 active cases," he noted.

Again, he disclosed that 23 students who contracted the virus within the district had all recovered.

Hon Amoah used the chance to commend the district health directorate, NADMO, COVID-19 Emergency Task force and security services for their efforts in the district's fight against the coronavirus disease.

Giving a breakdown of the exercise within his district, he said, 33 markets, 49 public toilets and all the lorry stations and public health facilities would be covered.

The Metro Coordinating Director, Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), John Nana Owu, addressing journalists at Kojokrom Lorry Station in the Essikado Sub-Metro, appealed to residents in the metropolitan to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

"As COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, I want to use this opportunity to reiterate the need for citizens in this metropolitan to be disciplined in their activities and comply with all the COVID-19 preventive protocols," he advised.

He revealed that 35 markets together with public toilets anf lorry parks were expected to benefit from the exercise.

Places disinfected and fumigated included Kojokrom Market and Lorry Station, Essikado Ketan Market and Lorry Station, Shama Health Centre, Shama Abor Public Toilet, Shama Junction Market and Taxi Station among others.