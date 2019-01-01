1 hour ago

The Ministry of Gender, Women and Social Protection, has warned the public to desist from sharing Akuapem Poloo’s nude photo with son, or any other nude photo.

The Ministry, in a press statement, said posting of Poloo’s nudes on social media is a serious offence which is punishable by law.

The act, it said is classified as indecent exposure of the child, an act of pornography, degrading, and also against the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560).

The necessary punishment will be in conformity with the criminal and other offense (Act 30).

Meanwhile, the Ministry is liaising with the appropriate agencies to deal with Akuapem Poloo.

Child Rights International yesterday petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter.