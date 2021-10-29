1 hour ago

Elmina Sharks skipper Ishmael Hammond was voted Man of the Match in the opening game for the 2021/22 Premier League season against League debutant Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Central Defender was splendid in Friday night's game in which the Lions and Sharks settled for 1-1 draw.

Leading his team from the Central Region to begin a new adventure, it was Hammond who curtailed most of the Lions attack.

He picked the NASCO award to open the season which is billed to be more competitive

Sharks managed to score first in the game through Micheal Sarpong, but lions roared late to grab a draw.

Elmina Sharks survived a relegation scare last season but are looking poised for thriller the season.