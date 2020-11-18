2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and television presenter, AJ Poundz has stated that Michy is not serious for leaving Shatta Wale.

She said in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that Michy’s decision to leave Shatta Wale was a bad one.

Looking at how they suffered before Shatta Wale gained prominence and money, AJ Poundz stressed that his Baby mama should have stayed despite whatever that happened.

The outspoken media personality averred since Shatta Wale admitted his mistakes and apologized to her, she should have forgiven him.

According to her, the people who are advising Michy are doing her a disservice.

She advised Michy to go back for her man [Shatta Wale] if she still loves him.