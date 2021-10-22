1 hour ago

Shatta Wale has arrived at the Ankaful Prison in the Central region to begin the one week Prison custody after he was denied bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

The popular artist was sent to the prison by Police officers Thursday night. He is expected to be there for the one week the court ordered.

The court arrived at the decision after he pleaded not guilty to the count of; Publication of false news that caused fear and panic in the public domain.

Three others who appeared in court with him Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta’s personal assistant, Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician were charged for abetment of criminal publication of false news.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty and have been remanded into police custody.

EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh while remanding the accused said the interest of the public is paramount.

Meanwhile, Medikal is to spend the time in Police custody after he was denied bail following his arrest Thursday evening.

The rapper was arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun in a video posted on social media.