3 hours ago

Shatta Wale has unleashed his anger on a Metro Tv presenter for negative comment over his feature with Beyonce.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the Metro TV presenter, Jackie, whilst discussing the collaboration between the Ghanaian dancehall act and the America singer with her co-host, could be heard saying that "but she didn't even choose well".

From their comments in the video, it shows that they had the conversation on TV station months back when Beyonce dropped the Lion King; The Gift album with Shatta Wale featuring on 'Already', because they added Beyonce isn't interested in having Shatta Wale in a video.

Reacting their comments after the release of the 'Already' music video today, Shatta Wale wrote: " see fools in Ghana, no wonder our media don't go anywhere, always talking with so much pride of foolishness."

Hitting hard at Jackie, he continued that "A woman like you can say sh*t about your own fellow woman, I blame your makeup foolish girl!! Illiterate".

Watch the video below for more.