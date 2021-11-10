3 hours ago

Popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, nearly marred a meeting the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare organised for players in the creative industry on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Wale was angry because he claimed he was prevented from filming the proceedings, although he claimed he had seen his peers doing so freely with their mobile phones.

The meeting was held to discuss show business and security-related issues after Shatta Wale and Medikal were arrested on separate occasions for violating the law.

In a video that has gone viral, Shatta Wale is seen bitterly complaining about being unfairly treated by police officers at the meeting.

The musician attempted to walk out of the premises but was rebuked by police chiefs.

“I’ve come here, and I’m sitting down; people are taking out their phones. Me alone [when] I took out my phone, some policemen wanted to stop me,” he narrated.

It will be recalled that Shatta Wale spent a few days behind bars after being remanded into the Ankaful prisons.

This was after the musician was accused of causing fear and panic following a prank that he had been attacked.

He was, however, granted a GH¢100,000 self-recognisance bail, alongside three others, after appearing before a court in Accra.

Source: citifmonline.com