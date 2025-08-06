1 hour ago

The Acting Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer, has found himself at the centre of a public storm after popular dancehall artist Shatta Wale accused him of sending armed men to his residence.

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, August 4, 2025, Shatta Wale wrote: “Raymond Archer EOCO BOSS, I be you go make NDC go out of power next 4yrs. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for!!!!”

The outspoken musician did not give details of the incident but alleged that men linked to Archer stormed his home armed.

It remains unclear why EOCO operatives, or persons purported to be acting on Archer’s orders, would target Shatta Wale.

Public Criticism and Past Controversies

The incident has sparked public debate, with critics linking it to past controversies involving Archer.

His name recently surfaced in public discussions over the demolition of a McDan warehouse, with some accusing him of playing a behind-the-scenes role — an allegation he has not publicly addressed.

Shatta Wale’s post has intensified scrutiny of Archer’s leadership at EOCO, with questions being raised about the use of state investigative bodies in ways that may be perceived as politically motivated or personally targeted.

Minority’s Warning to EOCO Boss

This is not the first time the EOCO boss has come under political spotlight.

On July 1, 2025, the Minority in Parliament openly cautioned Archer to conduct his duties with integrity and avoid partisan interference.

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, addressing a press conference, cited the arrest of former National Food Buffer Stock Company CEO, Abdul Hannan Wahab, and his wife in a high-profile EOCO operation as an example of what she called “political prosecution.”

The couple was charged with tax evasion, money laundering, and causing financial loss to the state. Wahab’s bail was set at GH¢50 million with two sureties, while his wife’s bail stood at GH¢30 million — conditions the Minority described as excessive and politically motivated.

“We believe this is not about justice; it is political prosecution,” Appiagyei declared. “EOCO must serve Ghana, not political interests. The acting executive director must remember his legacy will be judged on how he upholds fairness and professionalism.”

Mounting Pressure

The alleged raid on Shatta Wale’s home adds another layer to the pressure Archer faces.

Public confidence in EOCO’s independence is already under strain, and the latest accusation from a high-profile celebrity has amplified calls for transparency and accountability.

As of press time, neither EOCO nor Archer has issued a formal statement responding to Shatta Wale’s allegations.