50 minutes ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has replied to Ola Micheal after the latter said the former does not deserve a diplomatic passport.

Earlier during a discussion on United Showbiz, Ola Micheal reacted to calls by the former French ambassador to Ghana, Ann-Sophie Ave, to grant artistes like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy diplomatic passports as a way of promoting the entertainment, culture, and arts industry.

Ola, a pundit on the show, argued that Shatta Wale’s character is not deserving of a diplomatic passport.

“We can’t give someone like Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport for him to turn around and sit on social media insulting people,” Ola insisted.

However, after closely analyzing Ola's comments, a displeased Shatta has released a diss song targeted at him and his wife.

In the 3 minutes long diss track which is currently making rounds on social media, Shatta called out Ola Michael while labeling him a “foolish man” and a “goat” among others.

He also imprinted vulgar words at Ola's wife, while claiming that the media personality has been constantly engaging in pre-marital affairs.

Shatta Wale had constantly had spats with some industry personalities over what he calls unfair criticisms.

Many of these feuds have turned into full-blown name-calling sessions between Shatta Wale and the likes of Kwadwo Sheldon, Sally Mann, Zionfelix, DJ Slim, and many others.