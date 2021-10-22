2 hours ago

Shatta Movement fans on social media are unleashing their frustrations on Shatta Michy, former girlfriend of their leader for not showing concern over the arrest of her baby’s father.

According to them, the former girlfriend of their leader, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in the entertainment scene as Shatta Wale should be supporting her son’s father than do the alternative.

Interestingly, while they are attacking Shatta Michy, she is busily advertising her products online unconcerned about the matter.

She only seized the opportunity to send a reply an SM fan by saying that ‘Daniel D Donfresh I feed my son with this chobi advert. Mind the business that pays you too lol.”

Meanwhile, some of her followers on social media are supporting her about the way and manner she has handled the arrest of Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale was arrested last Tuesday night after the police had issued a statement to the effect that they were after him to aid them in an ongoing investigation involving alleged gun attack on him at East Legon.

Two of his crew members were also arrested and remanded for a week likewise their boss.