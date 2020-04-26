2 hours ago

Shatta Wale’s father turned a year older on April 26, 2020 and he got all the love from his son and his fans.

Wishing his father, Shatta Capo a happy birthday, the dancehall artist took to social media to celebrate the man who catered for him from infancy to become who he is today.

He shared an emotional post of him gifting Shatta Capo an expensive Lion King necklace and captioned, “Happy birthday to my Dad the #LIONGKING#Shattacapo

#Apocalypto Stay strong Love you 4 Life”

See it below and don’t forget to wish Shatta Capo a happy birthday.