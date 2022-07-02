17 minutes ago

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall Shatta Wale will headline the 18th edition of the Ghana Party In the Party (GPITP) festival.

The festival, slated for Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Trent Park in London, United Kingdom (UK) would witness a display of Ghanaian music, dance, a fashion show, a durbar of chiefs, and many others, with thousands expected to be present at the festival.

Other supporting artistes to thrill patrons of the festival include Gyakie, Kelvynboy, Kofi Kinaata, Eugy Official, and Camidoh.

Ghanaian Highlife music would also be on display, with award-winning artistes Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, Kofi Nti, Sydney and Barosky set to thrill fans with some live band music.

This year's music and arts festival would be preceded by a Ghana Business Expo scheduled to take place on July 14, 2022, as Ghanaian businesses explore opportunities with the diaspora community.

Tickets for this year's festival are on sale and enquiries can be made through the GPITP website.

This year's GPITP event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, GTA, Ghana Post, World Remit, Qatar Airways, KGL, EximBank Ghana, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Taptap Send, and GREADA, among others.

The likes of Sarkodie, King Promise, Fuse ODG, Stormzy, Sway, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, and many more international acts have all performed at the festival, which attracts thousands across the globe.