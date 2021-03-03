1 hour ago

Ghanaian songstress, Fantana real name, Francine Nyanko Koffi in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show has reiterated that SM boss, Shatta Wale is her cousin.



Despite a revelation by Fantana’s former record label boss, Bullet of Rufftown recordz some time ago, that the “girls hate on girls” hitmaker does not in any way relate to Shatta Wale, Fantana asserted that Shatta Wale is her cousin from her matrilineal side.

When pushed by the host, Sammy Kay for her to come clean on her assertions made, Fantana disclosed that Shatta Wale has been supportive of her craft as a musician hence she sees him as a big brother.

Watch the video below: