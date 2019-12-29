42 minutes ago

Sometimes, depending on who you're compared to, it could be in good taste or bad one. Right now, one cannot tell if Kwame Adinkrah should smile over he being more difficult to handle than Shatta Wale. Well, if this is coming from someone who has worked with Adinkra for years, who are we to think otherwise.

Top journalist and lead producer at Pure FM, Eunice Akoto Attakora-Manu, has revealed Kwame Adinkrah, is an individual who is 'difficult' to deal with.

Ms Attakora-Manu made the sarcastic remarks in a birthday eulogy she wrote for the celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster as he turned a year older [yesterday] December 28, 2019.

Aside been successful in the country's media landscape, Kwame Adinkra, is a singer, philanthropist and a public speaker.

He is currently the host of Pure Morning Drive on Pure FM, a subsidiary of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and holds the position of a Business Manager at the Kumasi-based radio station.

He holds a Master of Philosophy in Communication Design from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Below is Eunice' full birthday message to Kwame Adinkrah:

In 1999/2000 during the final funeral rites of the Late Otumfuor Opoku Ware, a man came to me and asked me to assist him provide live coverage for Otec FM where he worked. I don't remember how he got to know that I could help. He said he realized that I knew the names of most of the dignitaries who were at the funeral grounds and would want me to write them for him as and when they arrive.

That was how we became friends. Kwame Adinkrah was always ready to learn. He would read stories with my byline in "The Pioneer" newspaper on his show on radio.

In 2000 during a media encounter at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Mrs. Joana Appiah Dwomoh the then Dep. Regional Minister took him and his show "Kanawu" to the cleaners for always attacking the government. I wrote about the incident and Luther King Adinkrah was so excited that the "impact" of his show had been felt. He was so grateful that I wrote about it. I'm sure he still has a copy of that edition 😃

I remained an unofficial Producer of his throughout his radio journey until he joined Angel FM when I became one of his producers officially.

Kwame and I have had disagreements and fights just as we have had great moments of friendship.

I call him Ahuhuro ne Awɔ because .......😃 Me de bɛsi ha, but in all he's been a good friend and a brother. He says I'm Crazy and too firm but me mmind.

What people don't know is that "managing" Kwame Adinkrah is more difficult than managing Shatta Wale🤪🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️

Happy birthday Apo. Luther know that the fight is still on😃. Be blessed.