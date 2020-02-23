2 hours ago

In 2018, Shatta Wale revealed that he had three kids with three different women.

However, many Ghanaians did not believe the artiste. This was mainly because his fans are used to him denying his statements or describing them as jokes.

But the dancehall artiste in a bid to prove his point has revealed the names of his two other kids in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV, Saturday.

Winnie, is the name of his daughter whose mother lives in Ghana and Jedidiah, is his son, who lives in London with his mother.

Shatta Wale revealed that Jedidiah is the same age as Majesty, the son he had with his ex-girlfriend Shatta Michy.

“I feel proud to see my kids because I never knew that that young boy from Lartebiokorshie would go on to have such beautiful children,” he said.

According to him, whiles he tries his best to make sure the children never lack, their mothers have also been instrumental in their wellbeing.

