1 hour ago

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale is still languishing in the cells of the police contrary to report that he has been granted bail says the Ghana Police Service.

Shatta is said to be in custody together with two members of his gang, Kojo Owusu Koranteng alias Nana Dope who is a Personal Assistant to the artiste together with one Eric Venator alias Gangee, assisting in the investigation.

Acting Public Affairs Director, DSP Alexander Obeng told the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 that the musician, the pastor, and two others are still going through the necessary processes in custody

He added that “The investigators are ensuring that the right procedures are followed so that nobody’s right is violated.”

Social media outlets are rife with speculations that the singer who was arrested for publication of false news that he had been shot by unknown assailants had been released.

This is as a result of a video footage of some industry colleagues such as Medikal walking on the corridors of the Police station.

DSP Obeng explained that Shatta Wale will be charged and processed for court in line with the security service’s modalities.

According to him, evidence available to them points to the fact that the musician is likely to be charged with “publication of false news, usurpation of a public officer…and attempts to cause fear and panic.”

On Monday, October 18, 2021, there was so much public concern after persons within the camp of Shatta Wale reported that the artiste had been attacked by gunmen.

According to Nana Dope, a personal assistant to Shatta Wale who first broke the news, that his boss was shot by gunmen around East Legon in Accra and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The Ghana Police Service in a later statement said it has launched investigations into the report.

Shatta Wale, following the police statement, took to his social media page to announce that he had gone into hiding for his own safety.

According to the artiste, he had fears for his life after a prophet made a prophecy that he was going to be shot on Monday.

The police before Shatta Wale handed himself over, had announced in a statement the arrest of Nana Dope and Gangee.

The two according to the police were arrested for allegedly spreading false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

“The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale,” the statement said.