Efia Odo has finally revealed the reason behind her separation with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

According to her, Shatta Wale stole a business partner she introduced him to.

In a question and answer time with her fans on Twitter, February 7, 2020, monitored by GhanaWeb, when queried by one of her fans, on why she described Shatta Wale as a thief, she replied, "He stole my business partner, the one I connected him to give him the business.”

Efia Odo and Shatta Wale were once great friends until last year December when everything went sour.

The duo took to Twitter to publicly insult each other amidst names calling.

Below are the tweets from Efia Odo with fans

