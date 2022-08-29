2 hours ago

After boasting that Burna Boy would have amounted to nothing without his help and support of industry players, Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has been forced to eat humble pie.

Burna Boy, at his just-ended concert, performed to 55,000 fans at Lowlands Festival in Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands.

According to reports, he charges $500,000 per international show, with the provision of a 13-seater private jet, eight cars, a Sprinter bus and van to pick him up, 10 high quality hotel rooms and smoking executive suite.

This data has caused Shatta to attempt a reconciliation after they took over social media with an online banter full of wild allegations.

Taking to Snapchat to air his opinion on Burna, Shatta admitted his ex-friend is killing the world.

He added that though they are no longer in talking terms, he is happy to see his colleague succeed in the game.

Shatta’s shoutout is coming at a time he has announced his Nigerian tour.