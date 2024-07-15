1 hour ago

The family of 17-year-old Dede Anyaku, who went missing close to three weeks ago, has appealed to the police to expedite investigations into her disappearance.

According to her guardian, Alberta Morton, Dede was last seen on June 28 getting into an Uber on her way to China Mall at Amasaman, but never arrived at her destination.

The Uber driver claimed to have dropped her off at the Accra Mall instead.

Alberta Morton explained that she last spoke to her daughter when a woman named Joana answered the call, during which she pleaded with the woman to bring her daughter home safely.

She added that Dede however later sent messages to her sister's phone stating that she had been kidnapped and that her captors had threatened to kill her.

"The last time I spoke to her, it was a woman who answered the call, her name is Joana. I told her to bring my daughter home safely to me, but all in vain. Later, she sent messages to her sister's phone that she had been kidnapped and that they have threatened to kill her," she stated.

She has since appealed to the police and the public to help trace her daughter's whereabouts.

"The mood at home is okay now. Previously, I used to cry whenever I heard her name; I don't know where she is," she noted.

Ghana has been grappling with an alarming crisis of missing persons, with a staggering 610 cases reported since 2021, according to Missing Ghana.

For instance, the bodies of two children who went missing on Saturday, June 22, at Kakpayili, a suburb of Tamale, were later found in an abandoned vehicle.

Also, the lifeless bodies of the two children were found on Sunday, June 30, eight days after they went missing.

The recent case of Paulina Lamisi, a notable political figure who went missing on July 12, also sparked widespread concerns and outrage, with families and communities calling for urgent action to address this growing crisis.

As the police work tirelessly to investigate these cases, security experts have stressed the need for individuals to take personal responsibility for their security.

Source: Ghanaweb