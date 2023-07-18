8 minutes ago

The family of the woman accused of turning from a bird to a human being at Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region has refuted reports in the media that she is a witch who could change from human to animal and vice versa.

According to the sister of the accused witch, who spoke in an interview on UTV, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, her sister is mentally challenged and had been missing for three days.

She added that the accused witch is now 39 years old and has been mentally ill since childbirth.

“My sister stays with me. After she went missing someone called me from Senya that she was found there. I went there on Friday but I could not find her. I went back on Saturday, but I could not find her. On Sunday too, I tried but could not find her.

“It was yesterday that one of my sons told me, my sister was on TV and that she was with a woman who captures witches,” she said in Twi.

She said that she managed to find the palace in Gomoa Mampong where her sister was accosted and accused of being a witch.

The report indicated that the sister of the victim spoke to the chief and elders as well as the people who accosted her and explained matters to them.

They took her to the police station where her sister had been detained by the police. The police released her after interrogating them.

She stated that her sister told her that she was brought to Gomoa in a vehicle by a person she did not know.