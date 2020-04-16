1 hour ago

President of King Faisal Alhaji Karim Grusah has questioned why he would prevent his player for playing for a big club like Arsenal.

His former player Shilla Illiasu has accused the veteran football administrator for playing a starring role in thwarting a dream move to English Premier League side Arsenal.

Shilla Illiasu was part of Ghana's maiden world cup squad in 20016 in Germany playing an integral role in Ghana's progress to the knockout stage.

After his exploits he was tracked by Arsenal were he has trials with them and impressing but the move never materialized as the former defender has accused Grusah of writing to inform Arsenal that he was his playing despite playing for Kotoko then.

This move the player claims infuriated his agent and Arsenal who pulled the plug on any potential move.

''How can I deny my player from signing for a big club like Arsenal?” he queried on Nhyira FM. ''I was entitled to receiving onward transfer fee so it would’ve been irresponsible on my part to block the move.

''He should concentrate on getting a good job and stop putting the blame on me.

''I personally wasn’t aware about his supposed link to Arsenal. I would have been a very proud man to see one of my players playing for Arsenal.''