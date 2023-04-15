58 minutes ago

Popular sports pundit and self-styled millonaire, Oliver Khan, nicknamed The Ship Dealer, has something to offer that no one anticipated.

Unbelievably, The Ship Dealer has paid a total of GHS13,320 to free some 9 convicts from the Kumasi Central Prisons.

Oliver Khan's generosity was disclosed on the Pure FM sports program on Friday, April 14, 2023, by renowned sports broadcaster, Bright Kankam Boadu.

The sports journalist admitted that Mr. Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the CEO of Crime Check Foundation, was the source of the information about Oliver Khan's charitable endeavors.

According to Kankam Baodu, the Crime Check boss provided him a screenshot of the receipt verifying that Oliver Khan made the payment, and that, he was astounded by his friend's generosity.

"I received a message from Crime Check Foundation asking me to thank Ship Dealer for paying to release some 9 inmates from the Kumasi Central Prisons," Bright Kankam explained as he displayed the donor receipt on their Facebook live stream.

He revealed that the nine detainees who were released were on a list of prisoners who the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was planning to pay for their freedom when the earthquake that devastated Turkey tragically claimed his life.

Apparently, the payment was received by Crime Check Foundation at 1.20pm on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

In reaction to Mr. Kankam Boadu's praise for him, Ship Dealer retorted, "I don't come here to do 419, I am in to help others, and you'll see more surprises."

When asked what spurred him to act in the way he did, he replied, "You see, Kofi Kankam, as a human being in this world, be ready to help others and see to their plight."

Watch the show below: