Ace Ghanaian Broadcast Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah literally set twitter on fire, after she compared a Ghanaian filmmaker and a Hollywood filmmaker.

The “State of Affairs” Presenter tweeted that she would choose award-winning Ghanaian female movie producer Shirley Frimpong-Manso's movie over that of American actor, writer, producer, comedian, and director Tyler Perry.

This follows a conversation on twitter after the release of Tyler Perry’s new movie, a 'Fall from Grace'.

The movie pulled a lot of curiosity and excitement among film lovers especially after Mr. Perry boasted about filming the movie in just five days.

Several people across the world have shared their opinions after watching the much publicised movie, some social media users expressed their disappointment whiles others gave a high score to their favourite movie producer.

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah also joined the conversation and according to her Ghanaian Filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso is greater than America’s Tyler Perry.

“Shirley Frimpong Manso’s movies > Tyler Perry’s movies”, she tweeted and this most people on twitter think is a wrong comparison.

What do you think?