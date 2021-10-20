2 hours ago

Viviana Appiah, wife of the embattled pastor, Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah also known as Jesus Ahoufe of New Life Kingdom Chapel, has accused the Ghana Police Service of handling her husband unfairly.

She believes the police have been manipulated to unnecessarily delay the case involving her husband.

Madam Viviana Appiah in a Citi News interview called on the police to take the case to court.

She insisted that they are ready to prove their case in court and thus urged the police to prosecute her husband if they feel he has done anything bad.

“They’ve been keeping my husband here and saying it’s an order from above. So we want to know the order from above and prove what my husband has done bad, or take us to court for us to go and prove our case there.”

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

He was arrested in connection to a prophecy he made that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

Shatta is equally in police custody after reports went viral that he had been shot; a report that turned out to be a hoax.

Sharing his view on the issue, a private legal practitioner, Jerry John Asiedu, described as laughable the arrest and the subsequent detention of Bishop Appiah.

In a Citi Breakfast Show interview on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Mr. Asiedu suggested that the arrest of Bishop Appiah may have been unwarranted after Shatta Wale confessed that the shooting reports were a hoax.

“It is laughable that the police will pick up the prophet because we have been in this country, and we’ve heard series of prophecies normally on 31st night, being more dangerous prophecies than what the prophet said.”

