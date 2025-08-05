3 hours ago

South African retail giant Shoprite Holdings has officially announced plans to exit the Ghanaian market, marking the end of more than two decades of operations in the country. The retailer first entered Ghana in 2003.

The move forms part of Shoprite’s broader strategy to scale back operations across select African markets and consolidate its focus on core business activities in South Africa.

In a trading update released on August 5, 2025, covering the 52-week period ending June 29, 2025, the company revealed it had received a binding offer in June for the acquisition of its Ghanaian assets. These include seven retail outlets and one warehouse. Shoprite said the sale is now considered “highly probable,” and its Ghana operations have been officially classified as discontinued.

“The Group received a binding offer during June 2025 to dispose of the assets and liabilities in relation to the operations in Ghana, which consists of seven trading stores and one warehouse. The sale is deemed highly probable,” the company stated.

Shoprite’s planned exit from Ghana is the latest in a series of market withdrawals. Over the past few years, the retailer has exited Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Madagascar, citing a combination of economic pressures and operational hurdles.

In the same update, Shoprite disclosed that it had signed an agreement on June 6, 2025, to sell five of its trading stores in Malawi. The sale is currently awaiting regulatory approval from Malawi’s Competition and Fair Trading Commission and the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

This gradual retreat underscores a strategic shift in the company’s pan-African ambitions, which have been tempered by persistent challenges including currency volatility, high inflation, elevated import duties, and the burden of dollar-denominated rents in various countries.

While Shoprite has not disclosed the identity of the buyer of its Ghanaian assets, the acceptance of a binding offer signals that an official handover is likely imminent, pending final regulatory approvals.

Following the announcement, Shoprite’s shares dropped by 2.6% on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) as of Tuesday morning.