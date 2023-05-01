2 hours ago

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has created a system that enables the public to verify the number of SIM cards linked to their Ghana Cards.

The system created by the NCA in collaboration with the telcos takes effect today, Monday, May 1, 2023.

Reports of numbers linked to peoples’ Ghana Cards have been on the increase recently with many calling for a common and simple system that will allow them to verify the numbers linked to their Cards.

NCA subsequently engaged the various telecommunication networks to launch a shortcode that will allow subscribers to verify the number of SIMs linked to their Ghana Cards.

According to the NCA, there won’t be any need to queue at the various telecom service centres for verification since the shortcode can be accessed on a mobile phone anywhere across the country.

“There will be no need for Subscribers to physically go to the Telco to verify same when the shortcode is operational, by the end of April 2023, after the testing has been completed and approved.”

The Ministry of Communication began the SIM re-registration in October 2021 in what vice president Mahamudu Bawumia said is to “rid the country’s cyberspace of fraud, monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.

Source: citifmonline