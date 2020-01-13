1 hour ago

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan who was shot in the head by a rubber bullet from the Police at the Baba Yara Stadium has been identified as Augustine Opoku, a commercial driver.

A league game between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium turned bloody as supporters of the club went on rampage for perceived refereeing errors that led to the team losing by a lone goal to the Bono based side.

In a effort to disperse the crowd, a policeman shot his gun loaded with rubber bullets into the crowd with 4 bullets hitting the face of the said supporter.

The club have provided updates about his injury situation and condition at present.

"Our fan, who was allegedly shot with a rubber bullet by a Police officer at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday, is still stable and responding to treatment at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. "

"Victim has been identified as Augustine Opoku, a commercial driver based here in Kumasi. Our medics say he was hit by four pellets of rubber bullets in his head; 2 in his left jaw, 1 directly in his right eye and 1 beneath his teeth"

"We are told that, the pellets in his teeth and jaw have been removed. The one in his eyes will be handled by a team of eye specialists maybe today. Meanwhile, Augustine is still stable and responding to treatment."