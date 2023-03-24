3 hours ago

Parliament is expected to decide the fate of the ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo later today, Friday, March 24, 2023.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, directed that the House debates the report of the Appointments Committee and defers the vote on it to today.

“We agree to disagree; at the end of the day, my decision is that we will debate [the report on Thursday] and take the decision on Friday. I have listened to your submissions, I will permit three from each side of the caucus, ten minutes per person and we will take the next step. My proposal is that we take the decision on Friday, but we will do the debate on Thursday,” the Speaker stated.

Although members on both sides of the House did not support the directive, the Speaker stood by his position.

The Minority MPs have indicated their vehement opposition to the ministerial nominees and have threatened to vote against them.

On Thursday, March 24, 2023, the House suspended sitting for more than five hours to allow MPs to engage in a joint caucus meeting.

Among the nominees include former CEO of the State Interests and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who has been nominated for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs ministry; Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, who is the nominee for Minister of Agriculture and Adansi-Asokwa MP, Kwabena Tahir Hammond as Trade and Industry Minister.

The rest include former deputy Energy Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah for Minster of state at the Local Government Ministry and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah for Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.