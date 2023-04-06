2 hours ago

A female student of Lasia-Tuori Senior High School (SHS), Hidaya Seidu Abutu has lost her life in a fatal car accident at Gendabour in the Sawla District of the Savannah region.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning while Hidaya together with some colleagues were returning home for the Easter holidays.

Hidaya aged 16 was the only one who died with several others injured.

The vehicle which had about 16 passengers on board was travelling from Upper East towards Bole.

Upon reaching a section of the road, the vehicle according to reports somersaulted due to the bad nature of the road.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed to her hometown, Bole for burial in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The other students who sustained various degrees of injuries have also been admitted at the Sawla District Hospital for treatment.